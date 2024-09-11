Wednesday Morning News – September 11

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region with an area of high hazard around Sudbury as well as in the Far North.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College has announced that Algoma Steel is an official sponsor of Sault College Athletics with an investment of $65,000 over five years. This partnership will support varsity student athletes and enhance the college’s athletic programming while bringing opportunities for growth, excellence, and community engagement.
Confederation College is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $350,000 from an anonymous foundation. The donation will fund ten scholarships each year, with each recipient receiving $4,000 for their initial academic year. Additionally, students who continue their full-time studies in the same program will be eligible for an additional $3,000 per year for up to three years.
