RFT – ADSAB Snow Plowing, Removal, Sanding & Salting

ALGOMA DISTRICT SERVICES ADMINISTRATION BOARD
REQUEST FOR TENDER
RFT-2024-01
SNOW PLOWING, REMOVAL, SANDING & SALTING
Algoma District Services Administration Board is seeking qualified contractors to provide comprehensive
winter maintenance services, including snow plowing, snow removal, ice removal, sanding, and salting, at
various locations across the District of Algoma. This contract will be for a four (4) year term, covering the
2024 to 2028 winter seasons.
Tender documents and detailed specifications will be provided upon request. Interested contractors must
contact [email protected] to obtain the necessary documentation and register to ensure they
receive any addendums or updates to the tender.
All tender submissions must be received by 4:45 p.m., Monday, September 30th, 2024
