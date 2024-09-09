RFT – ADSAB Snow Plowing, Removal, Sanding & Salting

ALGOMA DISTRICT SERVICES ADMINISTRATION BOARD

REQUEST FOR TENDER

RFT-2024-01

SNOW PLOWING, REMOVAL, SANDING & SALTING

Algoma District Services Administration Board is seeking qualified contractors to provide comprehensive

winter maintenance services, including snow plowing, snow removal, ice removal, sanding, and salting, at

various locations across the District of Algoma. This contract will be for a four (4) year term, covering the

2024 to 2028 winter seasons.

Tender documents and detailed specifications will be provided upon request. Interested contractors must

contact [email protected] to obtain the necessary documentation and register to ensure they

receive any addendums or updates to the tender.

All tender submissions must be received by 4:45 p.m., Monday, September 30th, 2024