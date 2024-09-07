Breaking News

Frost Advisory

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Areas shown in grey to the right

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants. Patchy frost is expected early Sunday morning with temperatures near the freezing mark. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Environment Canada
