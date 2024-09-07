Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Areas shown in grey to the right
Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants. Patchy frost is expected early Sunday morning with temperatures near the freezing mark. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Frost Advisory - September 7, 2024
- Fog Advisory (Pukaskwa to Batchawana) - April 10, 2024
- Early Spring Storm Possible (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) - April 2, 2024