Employment Opportunity – PT Seasonal Facilities Maintenance Operator

The Corporation of the

Municipality of Wawa

Employment Opportunity

Competition 2024-13

FACILITIES MAINTENANCE OPERATOR

(PART TIME SEASONAL)

The Municipality of Wawa seeks a motivated person to fill the position of Part Time Seasonal Facilities Maintenance Operator. This is a seasonal contract from September to April. Shifts are evenings and weekends throughout the ice season at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center. Rate of pay is $25-$30 / hr.

The successful candidate will provide maintenance and support operations at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center and other Municipal facilities as required. They will work a regular schedule as well as coverage for full time staff when needed.

Knowledge, skills and experience required:

must have and maintain a valid driver’s license.

3 years’ experience in ice making, parks and recreation (preferred)

must be a grade 12 graduate

must be in good physical condition

mechanical knowledge and aptitude an asset

certification in ORFA basic refrigeration (preferred)

A detailed job description may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department at 856-2244 ext. 225.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit cover letter and resume in confidence no later than 12:00 p.m. noon September 6, 2024 to:

Human Resources – Competition 2024-08

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500

Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0

email: [email protected]

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those under consideration will be contacted. Information will be used solely for the purpose of candidate selection in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.