East Algoma OPP – Person Charged after spitting on Cruiser’s Partition Window

On August 22, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended an apartment on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon to assist a Court Enforcement Officer Sheriff with an eviction.

Police queried the individual and revealed this person had multiple outstanding warrants and was subsequently arrested. While being transported to Blind River Detachment the accused spat on the cruiser’s partition window.

As a result, Elliot HAMILTON, 21 years-of-age from Thessalon was charged with: Mischief-renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or effective.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 22, 2024, and was remanded into custody.