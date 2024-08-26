Weather:
- Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
- Night – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 6 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard varies between moderate to high across the Northeast Region. A few localized areas are seeing a low fire hazard, including Chapleau, Opeepeesway Lake, Welcome Lake and the Fraserdale Wetland Complex.
News Tidbits:
- the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposee binding arbitration on all involved parties following an unprecedented dual work stoppage at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas Cit. Canadian Pacific has ended the employee lockout and asked employees to return to the job on Sunday.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 42nd Annual Wawa Salmon Derby – Big Fish! - August 26, 2024
- WFD Called to Small Fire on the Old Tote Road - August 26, 2024
- Monday Morning News – August 26 - August 26, 2024