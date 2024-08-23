MPP Mantha calls on Ford government to treat addiction crisis with urgency

MPP Michael Mantha made the following statement in response to the Ontario government’s announcement on consumption and treatment services (CTS) sites:

“Throughout Algoma-Manitoulin, and across Northern Ontario, we continue to experience devastatingly high numbers of opioid related overdoses and deaths. This is a crisis and has been a crisis for some time.

The announcement by Minister Jones that the government is investing in new treatment hubs is welcome news. However, it is tarnished by the decision to ban CTS sites and launch an attack on safe supply initiatives across Ontario. The scale of the crisis we face means using every tool available to prevent further injury and death, this includes proven methods such as CTS.

While we wait for further details on the new treatment hubs, I will continue to make sure that Northern Ontario, and small, rural communities like ours, get their fair share of the resources. I will also continue to speak out against Premier Ford’s wrong-headed demonization of CTS sites and the hard work that harm reduction organizations do in our communities.”