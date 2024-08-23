Marathon OPP – Drug Charges Laid After Search Warrant Executed

Three individuals are facing drug charges following a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the Town of Marathon.

On August 21, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Team and Marathon OPP Detachment executed a CDSA search warrant at a residence on Coveney Street.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Canadian currency, a conductive energy weapon, and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, Cory EXELL, 41-years-old, and Skylar ANDREWS, 30-years-old, both of Marathon have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and CDSA with:

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Summer DESMOULIN, 27-years-old, of Marathon has been arrested and charged under the CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on August 22, 2024.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).