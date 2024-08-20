Tuesday Morning News – August 20th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.
Northeast Forest Fire Region:
- There are 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 2 are being held, 4 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region with some areas showing a high fire hazard, including Cochrane and Pukaskwa National Park.
News Tidbits:
- It was good fishing yesterday out in Michipicoten Bay. There were some large salmon brought in, with at least one more 35lb salmon caught.
- If fishing isn’t your thing – you can head down to Sandy Beach and enjoy some sunset yoga with Callie Paddock from 7-8 p.m. There is no cost, the event is by donation – with all proceeds for CHADWIC Home.
