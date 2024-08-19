Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Monday & Tuesday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Monday, August 19 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Are you eager to start birding but not sure where to begin? Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: INATURALIST PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT – Up for a challenge? Turn your nature observations into data by becoming a community scientist! Download the iNaturalist app and see how long it takes you to complete the challenge. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Tuesday, August 20

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: DRAGON TALES – Our dragons don’t breathe fire and our damsels aren’t in distress, but they are just as interesting as any fairy tale! Join Emma to explore the exciting lives of the dragonflies and damselflies that live in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Tiffany to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.