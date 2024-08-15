Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Thursday, August 15 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL CARNIVOROUS PLANTS – Life on Lake Superior’s coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants have adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Andrew and explore how these plants have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS – Are you smarter than a Crow? What about a Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to LSPP, join Wylan to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid. Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: TREES – Every tree has a story to tell. To “hear” it, all you need to do is pay attention. Touch their bark, count their branches, and listen to the whisper of their leaves. Join Surakchya and take a moment to pause and appreciate their presence, their gifts, and the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Friday, August 16 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: BIRDS – Birds are beautiful. It is a delight to watch them fly and to hear them sing. Join Surakchya and experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome. Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in bear country! Visit with Kelly to learn about these powerful and fascinating creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home. 9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PROGRAM: BATTY ABOUT BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Rose and Tiffany for a fun true or false game to dispel common myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.