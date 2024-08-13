Major Upgrades coming to Batchawana Bay Rest Area

More than $6 million is being invested in the Batchawana Bay Rest Area. The rest area is being expanded to allow access by commercial vehicles. Over the past few months, a number of trees have been cut and an area cleared to create the additional space that is required, including a new entrance and exit lanes. There will be a separate parking area with nine spaces for commercial vehicles.

“Ontario’s truckers are crucial to our economy, keeping our shelves stocked and moving $3 billion worth of goods on our highways every day,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “No matter where they’re travelling, these men and women should have confidence in safe and reliable rest stops.”

In addition, the washrooms will also be renovated: new fixtures, enhanced lighting and upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The rest area will also be fitted with free Wi-Fi, personal device charging stations, a TV with information displays and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Work will also be done to support underground infrastructure to allow for future electric vehicle charging stations.

“The improvements to the Batchawana Bay rest area are welcome news for all who travel Highway 17 north. These improvements will create greater safety on the highway through all seasons,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste Marie. “Our government will continue to invest in upgrading our highway system across northern Ontario, making travel easier and safer for all drivers.”

Once the upgrades to Batchawana Bay rest area are complete, visitors will continue to have access to picnic tables, a foot wash station, a pet exercise area and a public seating area.

The Batchawana Bay Rest Area is 60km north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 160km south of Wawa. This rest area is just 2km south of the junction of Hwy 17 and Hwy 563 where OPP traditionally place the road closure barricade.