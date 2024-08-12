Editorial – Mantha should resign

It is very difficult to write this, but given the findings from the recent hearing, Mike Mantha should resign from political office today.
He should have done this already.
The hearing between the Ontario New Democratic Party Caucus, the Canadian Office & Professional Employees Union, Local 343 and Sole Arbitrator Jasbir Parmar held via videoconference on July 25, 2024, and that Sole Arbitrator Parmar has:
“concluded that the Grievor’s employment was not terminated for just cause. Rather, as with the other Constituency Assistants in the office, the Grievor’s employment with the ONDP Caucus was frustrated, through no fault of her own, following the removal of MPP Mantha from the ONDP Caucus based on the substantiated findings that he had engaged in sexual harassment, workplace harassment, discrimination on the basis of sex, abuse of authority and the creation of a toxic workplace in relation to the Grievor during the period of her employment.
As such, and on the joint request of the parties in the event of such a conclusion, I remit the matter of remedy arising out of the frustration of the Grievor’s employment, as well as in respect of the workplace harassment grievance, back to the Parties.
I shall remain seized in the event the Parties are unable to resolve the issue of remedy in respect of these grievances.”
Mantha has stated publically that “it is time to move past this matter”.
This is a very disappointing statement to make considering that there are “substantiated findings that he had engaged in sexual harassment, workplace harassment, discrimination on the basis of sex, abuse of authority and the creation of a toxic workplace in relation to the Grievor during the period of her employment“; and that “Both parties to the grievances before me have accepted the findings of the Mortimer Report“.
At this point, despite any good that Mantha has done for his riding, his behavour doesn’t exemplify one that should remain in political office.
The Ontario Government should strip him of the office of MPP. He doesn’t represent the NDP anymore, and shouldn’t represent the people of Algoma-Manitoulin.
Kudos, Madame editor, in writing this much needed editorial. Mike Mantha has done a huge disservice to the citizens of AM by ignoring the facts of the investigation and this arbitration and attempting to slide it all by with a simple “ time to move on” statement. What a colossal failure. He must resign. There are far better people in this riding whom are NOT sexual harassers who will represent the people with honour, dignity and integrity. I suggest the people DEMAND he resign and I urge all voters to join a campaign of protest. We deserve better. In this era of #metoo not only has Mantha committed egregious acts against a female employee, he has attempted to convince you to ignore it. Do NOT ignore his illegal behaviour.