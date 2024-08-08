Ontario Helping Seniors in Northeastern Ontario Stay Fit, Healthy and Active

The Ontario government is investing more than $1.6 million in Seniors Active Living Centre Programs and Seniors Community Grants to help more seniors in Northeastern Ontario stay fit, active, healthy, and social connected in their communities and closer to home.

“The diverse projects funded though this year’s Seniors Active Living Centre Programs and the Seniors Community Grant show the vibrancy of the communities of Sault Ste. Marie and those across Algoma,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. “Thank you to our dedicated community partners who have developed programing that will help to remove barriers and foster participation in a wide variety of activities, promoting opportunities for seniors to connect, engage and share experiences within their community.”

“Both the Seniors Community Grants and the newly expanded Seniors Active Living Centre Programs provide older adults in Northeastern Ontario with programs that ensure they can enjoy their golden years, while staying active and socially connected,” said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli. “Our government recognizes that funding these programs helps build healthier communities while delivering opportunities even in remote areas.”

The 2024-25 investments for the Algoma District include: