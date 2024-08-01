Perseids – Peak is August 12/13

The best meteor shower of summer belongs to the Perseids. The entire shower lasts from July 14 to September 1 with the peak period being the night of August 12 into the morning of the 13. But the night before and after should still result in a spectacular cosmic show. The first quarter moon will set on the 12th around 11:30 pm local time and midnight on the 13th.

With the lunar glow gone, conditions will be ideal to see the estimated 90 meteors per hour including a few bright fireballs. Away from the glow of city lights will reveal the band of our Milky Way Galaxy. The planet Saturn will rise after 9 pm with the pair of Mars and brighter Jupiter after 1 a.m. Any astronomy cell phone app will show their position. Both are closest (conjunction) on the morning of the 14th with a separation less than the width of the full moon. Enjoy these sand-sized particles of Comet Swift-Tuttle as they safely vaporize in the atmosphere at about 72 kilometres per second.

What a great way to spend vacation at your favourite campsite or cottage.