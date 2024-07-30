Tuesday Morning News – July 30th

Axe the Tax Rally with Pierre Poilievre will be in Wawa today (2:15 p.m.) at the Legion Hall. Pierre Poilievere is the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh made stops in Timmins, Cochrane and Kirkland Lake last week.

Skills Development Fund

mployers, employment service and training providers, labour unions, business and industry organizations, municipalities, hospitals, Indigenous Band offices, Indigenous skills and employment training agreement holders, service system managers and other community organizations eligible for funding should submit their proposals through

Transfer Payment Ontario

. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until October 4, 2024.