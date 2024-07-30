Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are in the far north and all are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Far North and largely high for the central and southern areas of the Northeast Region. There are pockets of moderate fire hazard around Hawk Junction, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, West Guilford, and the southeast corner of the region.
News Tidbits:
- Axe the Tax Rally with Pierre Poilievre will be in Wawa today (2:15 p.m.) at the Legion Hall. Pierre Poilievere is the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh made stops in Timmins, Cochrane and Kirkland Lake last week.
- The Ontario government’s Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream opened yesterday, with up to an additional $260 million available. This, the fifth round will help tackle Ontario’s labour shortage by connecting jobseekers with employers, allowing them to begin rewarding careers in in-demand sectors such as manufacturing, construction and technology. Employers, employment service and training providers, labour unions, business and industry organizations, municipalities, hospitals, Indigenous Band offices, Indigenous skills and employment training agreement holders, service system managers and other community organizations eligible for funding should submit their proposals through Transfer Payment Ontario. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until October 4, 2024.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- EC – Fog Advisory - July 30, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – July 30th - July 30, 2024
- Wawa Airport – NOTAM closes Runway – UPDATED - July 29, 2024