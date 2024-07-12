McWatch, Angela Joy

Angela Joy McWatch, age 50 years passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Angela was born on February 6, 1974, in Wawa, Ontario.

Joy’s life is a statement to the fighter inside of her through the many battles she’s fought throughout her life.

She will be remembered for many things, determination, bravery, humour and of course stubbornness.

Joy enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her fur baby Alex.

She enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and a beautiful day.

Angela will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her son Alexander McWatch, parents Caroline Wynne and Patrick McWatch, sister Noella McWatch, brothers Sean McWatch and Hilary McWatch.

A traditional funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street.

A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.