ZAGAR, Ralph

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and six children, at Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday October 15, 2023, in his 92nd year. Loving husband to the “love of his life”, Maria, in their 67th year of marriage. Devoted father to Ralph Zagar Jr. (Judy), Peter (Lorri), Susan, John (Lori), Doris (Paul) and Sandra (John). Grandpa to Christopher, Travis, Jordan, Myles, Aidan, El, Andrea, Dana, Chelsea, Julia, Joshua, and Harrison. Brother to Miha and Rosie Zagar of Slovenia.

First and foremost, Ralph loved spending time with family. His passions also included gardening, fishing, tinkering in his garage, Maria’s food, and most of all blueberries – whether whole, pie or in wine form. He was a simple man with a huge heart, infectious smile, and wonderful sense of humour.

A heartfelt thank you to all the health care professionals, friends and neighbours who helped care for and support Ralph and our family through the years.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday August 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating. Following Mass, friends and family are invited to celebrate, share stories and memories of Ralph in a Celebration of Life that will take place at Ralph Jr. and Judy’s, 110 Broadway Avenue, Wawa. A private family inurnment will take place at Woodland Cemetery on Sunday August 11, 2024.

The Zagar Family would like to share this memorial video with family and friends: https://youtu.be/UnYY43pPY2w **

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – Long Term Care Fund would be appreciated. Link: Lady Dunn Health Centre > Foundation > Donate Online (ldhc.com).

