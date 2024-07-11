Thursday Morning News – July 11

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are five forest fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region, all are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is investing $10 million to help more than 1,000 nurses upskill their training to provide emergency department care. Since this program’s launch last year, over 400 nurses have received this training
