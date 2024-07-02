Tuesday Morning News – July 2

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 6 forest fires burning in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the central and southern parts of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme in the Far North, including a high fire hazard value for Peawanuck and an extreme fire hazard for Attawapiskat, Fort Albany and Webequie.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Adult Softball Championships are tonight with Beaver Lumber against the Easy Outs for the championship game at Diamond #1 at 6 p.m. Bronze place is being sought by Pitch, Please! against Dirt Dogs at Diamond #2.
