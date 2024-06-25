Notice of Commencement under the Class EA for Transmission Facilities

Project: 1000757443 LP are commencing an environmental evaluation and assessment for a new proposed 115kV transmission line from the Hollingsworth tap point to the Island Gold Mine to connect the mine to the provincial power grid.

This project is an initiative of Batchewana First Nation (BFN). The transmission facilities will include a corridor right-of-way and support poles to support the transmission line. Existing roads and trails will be used to access the corridor.

The Class EA process requires the proponents to undertake an evaluation of the proposed transmission project to determine its potential effects to the environment (positive and negative) during its construction and operation and prepare a detailed Environmental Report.

Further project information can be obtained by visiting the BFN website at www.batchewana.com.

This notice and the public consultation process for the project under the Class EA, is intended to coordinate and meet the notification requirements relevant to the planning stage of the project under the above statutes.

Notification of public meetings to be held in regard to the project will be posted within the next 2 months. Public consultation will be an integral component of this process.

You are invited to provide comments on the issues to be addressed, and/or to ask to be placed on the project’s mailing list.

Please contact:

Batchewana First Nation Natural Resources Department

Mr. Danny Sayers Jr, Director Lands and Economic Development

236 Frontenac Street/ Rankin Reserve 15D

Batchewana First Nation, Ontario

P6A 6Z1

[email protected]