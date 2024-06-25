Charges Laid after Armed Robbery in Pic Mobert FN

Three individuals are facing a lengthy list of charges following an armed robbery in the community of Pic Mobert First Nation.

On June 10, 2024, members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and OPP North West Region Crime Unit were called to assist the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. Shortly after, the East Region OPP Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant at two residences in Pic Mobert First Nation.

Following this, police continued the investigation in order to locate two outstanding suspects.

On June 20, 2024, just after 4:00 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, OPP Emergency Response Team, and Canine Unit, with the assistance of the APS, responded to a residence on Whitman Court in the Town of Marathon.

As a result of the investigation, Steve LAVIGNE, 34-years-old, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Robbery with Theft

Mischief Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – four counts

Aidan BRYANT, 20-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the CC with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Robbery with Theft

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Mischief Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested and charged under the CC with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Robbery with Theft

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.