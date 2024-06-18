Tuesday Morning News – June 18

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 19.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 5 fires in the Northeast Region. Close to Wawa is Sault Ste, Marie 6 (0.1ha). It was located in Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, next to Highway 17, and is now out. Sault Ste. Marie 5 (0.7ha) is located about 5 kilometres west of Goulais River Provincial Park, is under control. Cochrane 9 continues to be observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate for most of the Northeast Region. There are pockets of high fire hazard in the areas of McKellar, Dunchurch, Magnetawan, Cartier, as well as west of Hearst, north of Kapuskasing and the Far North.
News Tidbits:
- Anishinabek Police Service is looking for Steve Lavigne and a young offender that were involved in a Pic Mobert Home invasion with a shot gun, a hand gun, and a studded baseball bat. Both are likely armed and are considered dangerous. If you have info call 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Do not approach. Steve Lavigne has ties to Sault Ste. Marie. The young offender, also wanted, cannot be named or identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
- On June 17, 2024, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon and the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens de l’Ontario – Local 61 – reached a tentative agreement. The ratification meeting is to take place before the end of June 2024.
