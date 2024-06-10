Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- Cochrane 9 – 6022 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire.
- The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Fire Region. Areas west and north of Elliot Lake has a moderate hazard.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – June 10 - June 10, 2024
- Wawa Fire responds to Commercial Vehicle Collision South of Wawa - June 8, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – June 8 - June 8, 2024