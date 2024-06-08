Saturday Morning News – June 8

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region:
- Cochrane 9 is a 6022 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Fire Region. Areas of Chapleau, and north of Lake Abitibi through to the James Bay coast northwest of Fort Albany the fire hazard is moderate.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed south of Wawa, motorists may be aware of traffic delays at the hill by Backcountry Motorsports & Marine (formerly Jones Powersports). There was a collision there earlier this morning.
