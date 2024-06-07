Schreiber OPP – Charges laid after traffic complaint

A traffic complaint has led to drug charges being laid.

On June 6, 2024, shortly before 10:00 p.m., members of the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint at a local gas station of a suspected impaired driver.

Through investigation, officers located illicit substances believed to be crack cocaine. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Christopher SMITH, 45-years-old, of South Stormont Township, has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code with:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

· Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.