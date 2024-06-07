Friday Morning News – June 7

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Clearing before morning. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are five forest fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region. Cochrane 9 is a 2572 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire.
News Tidbits:
- Today is “Hope Air Day”. Since 1986, Hope Air (then Mission Air Transportation Network) has been providing free medical travel programs to ensure Ontarians in need can access medical travel at no cost. Wawa-news had the opportunity to fly with Michael Hogan, a volunteer private pilot who has flown a number of times into Wawa and other Northern Ontario communities to bring clients to their appointments in Southern Ontario. You can read about my flight here (link)
