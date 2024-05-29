Wednesday Morning News – May 29

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming west 20 late this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 4.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- The fire hazard is generally low across the Northeast Region with moderate fire hazard between Sault Ste. Marie, Espanola and Timmins. One small section of the region located west of Highway 144 is maintaining a high fire hazard.
