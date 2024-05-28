Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – May 28

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.

Northeast Forest Fire Update:

  • The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 9,000 of its members who work for the CBSA will be in a legal strike position in June, and have secured a strike mandate. In good news though for border crossers – 90% of the front-line workers are considered essential.
