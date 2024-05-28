Tuesday Morning News – May 28

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 9,000 of its members who work for the CBSA will be in a legal strike position in June, and have secured a strike mandate. In good news though for border crossers – 90% of the front-line workers are considered essential.
