Monday Morning News – May 27

The fire hazard is low across the majority of the Northeast Region, with pockets of moderate fire hazard north of Cochrane to James Bay, areas west of Sudbury and south of Algonquin Provincial Park. There are two active fires in the Northeast Region:

North Bay 5 (NOR005) is a 106 hectare fire located 3 kilometres southeast of the community of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake. It is not under control.

Timmins 3 (TIM003) is located at the southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake. This 10.7 hectare fire is being held.

