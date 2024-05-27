Monday Morning News – May 27

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- The third podcast ‘The Friends Of Davie Coyle’ is now available for your listening enjoyment (Link)
- Congratulations to Gordon Draper of Wawa who is Algoma Community Vision Advocates chair. Together with Sault Mayor Matthew Shoemaker Community Living Algoma, they raised the Community Living flag at the Civic Centre as part of a 70th anniversary celebration in the Soo last Friday.
- Starting in August, you will be able purchase coolers and other ready-to-drink beverages at grocery stores that currently sell wine or beer, followed by new retailers being able to sell an increased selection of local, domestic and international alcohol products. By the end of October 2024, every convenience, grocery and big-box store in Ontario will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages if they choose to do so.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- The fire hazard is low across the majority of the Northeast Region, with pockets of moderate fire hazard north of Cochrane to James Bay, areas west of Sudbury and south of Algonquin Provincial Park. There are two active fires in the Northeast Region:
- North Bay 5 (NOR005) is a 106 hectare fire located 3 kilometres southeast of the community of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake. It is not under control.
- Timmins 3 (TIM003) is located at the southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake. This 10.7 hectare fire is being held.
