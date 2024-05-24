Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – May 22

We had 36 golfers who braved the rain!!

1st Flight:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 36
2nd: Brooke MacLellan, Mackenzie Mathais, Ashley Godin – 43
3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 43

2nd Flight:
1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 45
2nd: Deidre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 45
3rd: N/A

3rd Flight:
1st: Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Magan Gagnon – 53
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 1: Guylaine Domich
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole# 1: Ashley Coombs
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole# 2: Charlee Simon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Diedre Dupuis
Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: No Winner
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 4: Sue Lord
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole# 5: Suzanne Lacasse
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 5: Heidi McLaren
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Nicole Jones
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 6: Charlee Simon
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Chrystal Morden
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole# 8: Charlee Simon
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 8: Suzanne Lacasse
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep&Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole# 9: Lucille Case
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 9: Deidre Dupuis
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Guylaine Domich

Draws:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Sue Lord
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Ashley Omolida
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Chanelle Charron

15 Foot Putt – $100.00: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Coombs, Danette Mathias – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $150.00!!

Hole in One – $2030.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2080.00!!

 

A big shout out to our business sponsors! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event.  Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week. Credits will be applied to anyone that did not finish this week.

