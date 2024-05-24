Friday Morning news – May 24

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- the fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region except for a band stretching from Manitoulin to Parry Sound and extending north to Timmins and North Bay that ranges from high to extreme fire hazard.
- Chapleau 3 (CHA003) is a 0.2 hectare fire that is not under control and is located approximately 1 kilometre southwest of Beaverflood Lake in Vimy Lake Uplands Conservation Reserve.
