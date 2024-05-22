Between the Covers – May 22

The Staff and Board of the Wawa Public Library are very excited to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of library services in Wawa.

The Wawa Public Library, then known as The Michipicoten Public Library opened its doors in May of 1954 in the basement of Sir James Dunn School. Mrs. Ruth Eldridge was appointed as the library’s first Librarian.

The Library soon outgrew the space in the school and a place in the new Township of Michipicoten Municipal building was allocated to the library. The library was relocated when the building was completed in 1971. Renovations to the library in 1996, provided an additional 500 feet of useable space. On June 5th, 2007, a by-law was passed to rename the Michipicoten Public Library to the Wawa Public Library in conjunction with Municipality’s name change from Michipicoten Township to the Municipality of Wawa.

The Library Board and Staff will be celebrating this milestone with a variety of activities throughout the month of May! This will include a 70th Anniversary Social to be held on Wednesday May 22nd. We want to show you what the library is doing to be an active and integral part of this wonderful community. Refreshments will be provided. If you aren’t already a library member, now is the perfect time. We are having a Show Us Your Library Card campaign. If you have a library card, come on in and show it to us and get your name entered into a draw. If you don’t, come on in and tell us you want to be a member, fill out the registration form and we will enter your name for a draw. An awesome chipmunk/squirrel house donated by Victor Lucas of Angler’s Inn will be part of the prize package! It can be seen at the Wawa Public Library. The draw will be held on May 31st at 4pm!

We are also partnering with the Rotary Club of Wawa and hosting a Literary Contest! There are six categories; grades 5-8 poems, grades 9-12 poems and adult poems, grades 5-8 short stories, grades 9-12 short stories and adult short stories. There will be a $100.00 cash prize for the winner in each category. Entries can be in either French or English. More information can be found on our Website or in person at the Wawa Public Library. On the evening of May 22nd staring at 5:30, we invite everyone to an Evening of Music with “The Other Guys”. This promises to be a wonderful evening of fun and laughter and music of course. Follow us for more info on these events and all events happening at the Wawa Public Library.

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf are “Still See You Everywhere” by Lisa Gardner, “The Inheritance” by Joanna Goodman, “#1 Lawyer” by James Patterson, and “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica! New in Audio Books is “Last Night” by Luanne Rice.

En Français, nous avons “Mes derniers mots seront pour toi” par Sabrina Philippe.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “Cross” by James Patterson. From book jacket:

Alex Cross was a rising star in the Washington, DC, Police Department when an unknown shooter gunned down his wife, Maria, in front of him. The killer was never found, and the case turned cold, filed among the unsolved drive-bys in D.C.’s rough neighborhoods.

Years later, still haunted by his wife’s death, Cross is making a bold move in his life. Now a free agent from the police and the FBI, he’s set up practice as a psychologist once again. His life with Nana Mama, Damon, Jannie, and little Alex is finally getting in order. He even has a chance at a new love.

Then Cross’s former partner, John Sampson, calls in a favor. He is tracking a serial rapist in Georgetown, one whose brutal modus operandi recalls a case Sampson and Cross worked together years earlier. When the case reveals a connection to Maria’s death, Cross latches on for the most urgent and terrifying ride of his life.

New movies on the shelf are “RIPD” starring Marisa Miller and Ryan Reynolds, “Close” starring Eden Dambrine and Gustav de Waele, “Magic Mike’s last Dance” starring Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum and on Blu-Ray, we have “Thor Love and Thunder” starring Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth! Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun and learning continue!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. May’s Afterschool Program includes Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Chess Club!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

POKEMON CLUB If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday June 22th, 2024 starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS- In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. For the next month the youth group will be held on May 2nd, and May 16th. May 30th D&D is canceled as Jake will be away! and the Adult group will meet May 9th and May 23rd! The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!