Gendron Family – Thank You

The family of Fernand Gendron would like to say Thank You to people who provided services to our father or who touched his heart in ways that meant a lot to him.

Dr. Cotterill & nursing staff at the Lady Dunn Hospital, Samantha and staff at the March of Dimes, Fern and June for providing daily meals that he truly enjoyed!

Christina for all your special care you gave him and all the extra attention, visits and outings to Tim Hortons and North of 17. You brought him many smiles!!

Thank you for all the cards, food, visits, donations, messages and for all the kind words during this difficult time.

Roch, Doris, Gary & family