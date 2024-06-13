GAUDETTE, Betty May

January 4, 1956 – June 10, 2024

On June 10, 2024, Betty Gaudette, aged 68, departed peacefully, on her terms, with loved ones by her side at Sault Area Hospital after many years of courageous health battles.

Loving wife and soulmate for 17 years of Raoul (Chico) Gaudette, who gave selflessly to her every desire and need until the very end. Predeceased by her parents David and Sophia Kidd. Proud mother of daughter Kim who meant the world to her and late son Casey. Stepmother of Richard and Angele Gaudette. Cherished sister of Bonnie Smedts (Willy), and Connie Gerrior (Paul). Special ‘Auntie B’ of Ben (Kari), Marc, Karin (Parker) Smedts and Brandon (Rachelle) and Tyler Gerrior. Great Aunt of Seth, Cole, Chance and Sophia Smedts, and Kianna and Braxton Gerrior.

Betty had many talents, loved dancing, crafting, sewing, quilting, macrame, crocheting, knitting and donated handmade hats, mitts and socks, baby items to local charities as well as hospitals. She was an amazing cook and baker, and always shared her treats. Many people were appreciative for the freezer foods she prepared for them. She took great pride in her homemaking.

Betty loved being outdoors, and four-wheeling was a great passion, especially if there was mud! When she could no longer enjoy that, she took to the streets in her wheelchair, and put on many miles, and generated many smiles from those she met on her daily treks.

She was a community volunteer and would lend a hand whenever needed.

Betty touched the lives of those around her with her strength, resilience, courage and unwavering spirit. Despite facing the challenges of her illnesses, she remained a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew her. During her numerous extended hospital stays, she was often called on to encourage other patients to not give up when they met their own life-changing realities with amputations, dialysis and diabetes struggles, and became a mentor to many. Her ‘Dialysis Family’ meant a lot to her, and they shared a strong bond.

A memorial service will be held in Wawa at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations (by cheque or online) to the Wawa Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, or the Sault Area Hospital Foundation – Renal Care Fund.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, support workers and staff at the Sault Area Hospital and Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa Family Health Team, NE LHIN, March of Dimes, and Red Cross. Many Health Agencies worked together to give Betty the best possible care, independent living abilities and the respect that she deserved.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. 705-759-2522). Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Betty’s family.