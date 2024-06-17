Monday Morning News Tidbits: June 17

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and 70 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 13.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 6 fires in the Northeast Region. Sault Ste. Marie 5 (SAU005) is a 0.7 hectare fire that is under control. This fire is located about 5 kilometres west of Goulais River Provincial Park. Cochrane 9 continues to be observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate for most of the Northeast Region. There are pockets of high fire hazard between Walford and Walden, between West Nipissing and Shawanaga, the northern part of Goulais River Provincial Park, and around Moosonee. The southeastern corner of the Northeast Region is seeing a low fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- On Friday, June 14th the last section of the Gordie Howe Bridge was put in place. The bridge is scheduled to be complete in late 2025.
