St. Monica’s Summer Schedule

Father Joe is on vacations – during his absence Father Eric will celebrate weekend Masses. For other requirements please contact Father Eric 705-542-7745.

Volunteer Weekend Lectors, Sacristans and Collection Counters are needed.

Please keep in your Prayers: We are asked to pray for those who are ill or dealing with personal issues. Please continue to pray for: Joey Anglehart, Doris Binda, John Binda, Leo Binda, Mary Ann Binda, Anne Germonda, Carol Green, Eleanor Jolie, Danielle Lacasse, Dwayne McCoy, Ann Nicholson, Loraine Peterson, Margaret Robert, and James Scott.

Please pray for the Families of our Parishioners who have lost a family member or friend in 2024: France Berthiaume, Arthur Rutland, Charles Bouffard, Erzsebet Talian, Louis Portis, Chris Simon, Stella Trovarello – May they Rest in Peace.

The parish of St. Monica’s wishes safe travels to Parishioners and Friends, and a welcome to all visitors to our Parish.

Summer Mass Schedule: