White River Buses Cancelled

Due to the impending inclement weather, and visibility concerns, all school related transportation will be cancelled today in the areas below:
  • Sault Ste Marie – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
  • Central Algoma – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
  • North Shore – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.
  • Northern – White River (Routes N001, N002, N006, N009) 
 
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
 
Note: transportation is running in Chapleau, Wawa (Routes N003, N004, N005, N010) and Hornepayne 
Source: Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services
