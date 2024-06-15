Saturday Morning News – June 15

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are three forest fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region. Cochrane 9 is a 6022 hectare fire that is being observed. This fire is located east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. The fire hazard for most of the Northeast Region is low to moderate. With the exception of a pocket that has maintained a high hazard along the Mattagami River north of Kapuskasing, the only areas of the province showing a high hazard are east of the eastern shore of Lake Superior (Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Goulais River) as well as north and east of the North Shore of Lake Huron (Spanish, Massey, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Killarney and West Nipissing). Areas north and west of Onaping Falls along Highway 144 are showing an extreme hazard.
