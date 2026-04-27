Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 27th

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Cloudy. Showers beginning this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget to get your smile cookie today! The spring campaign supports the Wawa Scouts
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*