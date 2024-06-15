Men’s Night Golf – June 13

129 Golfers – Partial rain day 15*C

1st Flight Winners

1st – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Spare – 32

2nd – Ray McGregor, Mark Beland, Kyston Stevens – 32

3rd – Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Ben Cartledge – 33

2nd Flight Winners

1st – Max Simon, Eben Leadbetter, Ethan Jones – 34

2nd – Andrew McKay, Eric Faulkes, Dustin Roach – 34

3rd – Tim Lesarge, Aaron Nelson, Tanner Paddock – 35

3rd Flight Winners

1st – Kevin Auger, Alain Bouffard, Marc Fortin – 35

2nd – Carl Chabot, Eric Deschamplain, Tyler Albert – 36

3rd – Carl Chabot, Eric Deschamplain, Luc Nadeau – 36

4th Flight Winners

1st – Monte White, Jeff Lamon, James Morden – 37

2nd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Dan Houde – 37

3rd – Dave Jennings, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne – 37

5th Flight Winners

1st – Ty Martel, Nick Catilloux, Matt Klooster – 38

2nd – Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Curtis Cooke – 39

3rd – Chris Morrison, Eric Morrison, Thomas Brat – 39

6th Flight Winners

1st – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 40

2nd – John Scott, Joe Provost, Kevin Fellinger – 40

3rd – Peter Russ, Paul Vachon, Gary Trudeau – 40

7th Flight Winners

1st – Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Jarred Domich – 41

Special Events

$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $360.

Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Ian Senecal

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Brandon Case

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Joey Ralph

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell

Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – James Morden

Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Austin Fellinger

Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Carl Chabot

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Kyston Stevens

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Sam Vachon

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kyston Stevens

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Tom Fahrer

25’ Putt – No Winner, June 20th prize moves to $300 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 20th prize moves to $4,850 Cash.

Rules:

8 am Tuesday Call In for either 2pm Shotgun or 5:30pm Shotgun

All Players regardless of age will hit from the White Tees.

Teams with a Spare only hit one ball each.

Longest Drives must be in the Fairway but aren’t required to be played if a better choice presents itself from teammates lie.

Please put all 3 Players names on your Scorecard and add accurately.