Men’s Night Golf – June 13

129 Golfers – Partial rain day 15*C
1st Flight Winners
1st – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Spare – 32
2nd – Ray McGregor, Mark Beland, Kyston Stevens – 32
3rd – Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Ben Cartledge – 33
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Max Simon, Eben Leadbetter, Ethan Jones – 34
2nd – Andrew McKay, Eric Faulkes, Dustin Roach – 34
3rd – Tim Lesarge, Aaron Nelson, Tanner Paddock – 35
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Kevin Auger, Alain Bouffard, Marc Fortin – 35
2nd – Carl Chabot, Eric Deschamplain, Tyler Albert – 36
3rd – Carl Chabot, Eric Deschamplain, Luc Nadeau – 36
4th Flight Winners
1st – Monte White, Jeff Lamon, James Morden – 37
2nd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Dan Houde – 37
3rd – Dave Jennings, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne – 37
5th Flight Winners
1st – Ty Martel, Nick Catilloux, Matt Klooster – 38
2nd – Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Curtis Cooke – 39
3rd – Chris Morrison, Eric Morrison, Thomas Brat – 39
6th Flight Winners
1st – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 40
2nd – John Scott, Joe Provost, Kevin Fellinger – 40
3rd – Peter Russ, Paul Vachon, Gary Trudeau – 40
7th Flight Winners
1st – Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Jarred Domich – 41
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $360.
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Ian Senecal
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Brandon Case
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Joey Ralph
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – James Morden
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Austin Fellinger
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Carl Chabot
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Kyston Stevens
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Sam Vachon
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kyston Stevens
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Scott Nolan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Tom Fahrer
25’ Putt – No Winner, June 20th prize moves to $300 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 20th prize moves to $4,850 Cash.
Rules:
8 am Tuesday Call In for either 2pm Shotgun or 5:30pm Shotgun
All Players regardless of age will hit from the White Tees.
Teams with a Spare only hit one ball each.
Longest Drives must be in the Fairway but aren’t required to be played if a better choice presents itself from teammates lie.
Please put all 3 Players names on your Scorecard and add accurately.
