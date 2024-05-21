Nipissing West OPP – investigation continues into Motorcycle Fatality on Hwy 144

One person is deceased after a fatal motorcycle collision.

On May 19, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Fire Service and Sudbury Paramedic Services, responded to a two-vehicle collision, involving and passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 144 and Lavallee Road, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old-person from Espanola, was transported to the local hospital by ambulance, with serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The highway was closed for under three hours in both directions, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to assisted in the investigation.