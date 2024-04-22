Monday Morning News – April 22nd

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 10. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Low +4.
News Tidbits:
- As of June 1st, Hornepayne will welcome a new CEO, Linda Kozlowski. Heather Berube is retiring after 9 years as CEO, and 39 years at the hospital.
- The Sault Greyhounds were on fire during last night’s game (5-0). Game 7 is Tuesday night in Saginaw, where the Greyhounds will continue in the playoffs
