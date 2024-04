Spring is here? No Ice on Wawa Lake

It is the shortest time in Wawa-news records that Wawa Lake was frozen over… 105 Days. Hopefully temperatures will continue to warm up and spring will really be here.

YEAR OPEN FROZEN 2024 April 18 Shortest Freeze 2023 May 10 January (2024) 4 Green Christmas 2022 May 13 December 19 2021 April 16 Earliest OPEN December 22 2020 May 19 December 17 2019 May 17 December 7 2018 May 16 December 7 2017 April 29 December 14 2016 May 3 December 18 2015 May 8 December 31 Latest FROZEN 2014 May 21 Latest OPEN December 5 2013 December 7 2012 December 22 2011 December 17 2010 December 15 2009 December 17 2008 December 15 2007 December 4 2006 December 6 2005 December 15 2004 December 17 2003 December 3 2002 December 3 2001 December 25 2000 December 12 1999 December 23 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 Green Christmas 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 April 20 December 23 1986 April 28 December 12 1985 May 8 December 12 1984 April 28 December 18 1983 May 11 December 7 1982 May 12 December 13 1981 May 3 December 15 1980 April December 9 1979 May 11 December 14 1978 May 13 December 3 1977 April 25 1976 April 30 December 20 1975 May 9 December 9 1974 May 12 December 17 1973 April 21 December 11 1972 May 10 December 20 1971 May 10 December 17 1970 May 4 December Late 1969 May 11 December 15 1968 April 28 December 14 1967 December 16 1966 May 11 December 2 1965 May 9 December 6 1964 May 3 December 6 1963 May 17 December 20 1962 May 11 December 12 1961 May 8 December 15 1960 May 13 December 12 1959 May 7 November 26 Earliest FROZEN 1958 April 23 December 8 1957 May 13 December 11 1956 May 15 December 10 1955 April 28 December 10 1954 1953 May 10 December 1952 1951 May 3 December 11 1950 1949 May 2 December 5