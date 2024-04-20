Saturday Morning News – April 20th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60% chance of flurries before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Good Luck to all the dancers competing in this weekend’s Versastyle dance competition in Thunder Bay
- Congratulations to Beverley Dakins of Elliot Lake who is $200,000 richer after winning with an INSTANT 20X SUPREME ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at West River Convenience on River Road in Wasaga Beach.
- The OLG has made their fourth quarter (January 1 – March 31) payment totaling $362,099 to the City of Sault Ste. Marie for hosting Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie. Since the gaming site opened in May 1999, Sault Ste. Marie has received $35,286,618.
