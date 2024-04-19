Friday Morning News – April 19th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Spring is here – the ice is off Wawa Lake and Krazy Fries is open today!
- Remember that tomorrow, April 20th, Algoma Power warns that due to a planned loss of supply, Algoma Power requires 2 electrical service interruptions for all customers fed from the Hollingsworth substation between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00 pm including: the communities of Hawk Junction, Dubreuilville, Goudreau, Lochalsh, Missanabie and any customers fed from Hwy 101. The Alamos Gold Mine site will be affected by these interruptions.
