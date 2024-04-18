Thursday Morning News – April 18

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High +9. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- Spaceweather.com says, “NOAA forecasters say that a G1-class geomagnetic storm is possible on April 18th when a CME is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field. It’s a faint CME, probably not very potent, but even a weak CME impact can spark auroras. A similar CME hit Earth on April 15th and the results were beautiful.”
- The recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will remain closed until August. The closure is necessary to manage restoration work on the site’s historic Powerhouse.
