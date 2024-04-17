Weather:
- Today – Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of rain. Rain or periods of ice pellets this morning. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low +3.
News Tidbits:
- Very sad to hear that the YMCA in SSM is closing down all programs on May 15th, and that the building is for sale
- Interesting to read of a new business in Wawa called What Matters, a decluttering service offered by Islay Smedley. A great idea!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – April 17 - April 17, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – April 16 - April 16, 2024
- Monday Morning News – April 15th - April 15, 2024