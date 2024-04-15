East Algoma OPP – Person charged with Assaulting Officer

One person was arrested and charged after assaulting a police officer while in the lobby of the Elliot Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment.

On April 10, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a person attended the OPP Detachment demanding assistance with a non-police matter. When officers attempted to help, the person became irate, unreasonable, and assaulted an officer.

Daryl LEGREE, 39-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with – Assault Peace Officer.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on April 11, 2024.