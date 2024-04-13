Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 13

Weather:

  • Today – clearing early this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Legion Ladies Taste of Eastern Europe dinner tonight from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall (upstairs).
